I Don’t Chase Viral Hits – King Promise

King Promise

Reigning Artiste of the Year at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), King Promise, has declared that his success is rooted in authenticity, not in chasing trends or viral hits.

In an interview on Hitz FM following his recent victory at the TGMAs, the ‘Perfect Combi’ hitmaker opened up about the award’s significance and the philosophy behind his music-making process.

“I like this feeling,” King Promise said, referring to his win. “It’s not even about validation. It’s also about, like I said, your people recognising you and crowning you. I feel that moment is something special, and I would have shot myself in the foot if I didn’t push further.”

When asked what distinguishes him from his peers in the music industry, the award-winning singer emphasised his commitment to staying true to himself.

“What sets me apart is just being myself. Just making music that I love. I don’t go to the studio thinking, ‘I have to make a hit today.’ I don’t follow trends,” he stated.

King Promise added that while he enjoys the creative process, his work is deeply intentional and guided by a clear artistic direction.

“I just go to the studio to make music that feels real. I try to enjoy what I do, but I’m also very intentional with it. There’s a direction to everything I do, and I think that direction is what sets me apart,” he explained.

The win at the TGMAs marks a significant moment in King Promise’s career, affirming his belief that authenticity resonates with audiences—and pays off in the long run.