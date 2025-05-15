Minister Inaugurates Committee To Probe Keta Reclaimed Land Issues

James Gunu with the committee members

Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, has inaugurated a seven-member committee to investigate growing concerns surrounding the Keta reclaimed land.

Chaired by land administration expert, Dr. Joe Attipoe, the committee has been tasked with probing the activities of the Keta Municipal Assembly, relevant stakeholders, and individuals linked to the development and management of the reclaimed land.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Gunu expressed serious concern over inconsistencies between the official land layout plans and the current state of development on the site.

He emphasised the importance of responsible land use and underscored the urgency for a comprehensive re-modernisation plan for Keta.

“We cannot afford to mismanage this critical land resource,” he said. “The discrepancies we have observed threaten not only future development but also public trust in our institutions.”

In his acceptance remarks, Dr. Attipoe thanked the Minister and the people of Keta for the trust placed in the committee.

He assured the public of a transparent and diligent investigative process.

“We are committed to delivering a report that reflects the truth and offers sustainable solutions. We will not disappoint the people of Keta,” he said

The committee has been given a one-month mandate to submit its report to the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC).

The Regional Minister stated that the government would act decisively on the findings and recommendations, noting that implementation would be carried out without fear or favour.

The formation of this committee comes amidst rising public interest and concern over the management and future of the reclaimed land, a vital asset in the region’s development agenda.

The report is expected to shed light on land allocation, usage patterns, and possible irregularities, paving the way for a more accountable and strategic approach to urban planning and land administration in Keta.

From Daniel K. Orlando, Ho