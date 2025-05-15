Miss Ghana 2025 Shines At Miss World Street Walk

Miss Ghana 2025, Jutta Pokuah Addo (M) with other contestants

Miss Ghana 2025, Jutta Pokuah Addo, joined fellow Miss World contestants for a vibrant street walk through the historic Laad Bazaar in Hyderabad, India, as part of the ongoing Miss World 2025 activities.

The delegates were warmly welcomed by smiling vendors and artisans as they explored the lively marketplace, famous for its traditional bangles, pearls, and intricate embroidery. The contestants visited renowned shops like Hyderabad Bangles, Jaju Pearls, and A.H. Zariwala, where they witnessed live demonstrations of bangle-making — a cherished local craft.

Dressed in colourful outfits, the contestants admired sparkling jewellery, handmade accessories, and richly woven fabrics, while enjoying the sights, sounds, and scents of the bustling Indian market. The air was filled with the aromas of spiced tea, curry, sweets, and the rhythms of traditional music.

The Heritage Walk offered a unique opportunity for the contestants to experience India’s cultural richness and historic charm.

Jutta Addo is representing Ghana with pride, standing out with her beauty, intelligence, and elegance on the global stage. Supporters are encouraged to vote, like, share, and comment on her posts across all Miss World social media platforms to boost her chances of winning.

By Francis Addo