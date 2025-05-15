Tricycle Accident Kills Man

The tricycle at the police station

A 42-YEAR-old man accidentally fell from a moving tricycle to his untimely death at Abesewa, on the main Kumasi to Sunyani highway.

Kuma Mensah, now deceased, was said to be sitting in the bucket of the tricycle with four other people, and they were returning from farm when calamity struck.

The tricycle was in motion when Kuma Mensah accidentally fell from its bucket, sustaining injuries in the process.

A police statement from Mankranso in the Ashanti Region disclosed that Kuma Mensah was rushed to a nearby medical facility to save his life, but he didn’t make it.

“On 29/04/2025 at about 1530 hours, suspect rider Amoako Francis, 27 years, was riding Apsonic Tricycle with registration number M-23-GR 9554 from a farm located at the outskirt of Abesewa to Abesewa Town with Kuma Mensah, 42 years, Comfort Asandor, 35, Akwasi Agyemang, age 15, and two children yet to be identified sitting in the bucket.

“On reaching a spot after joining the main Kumasi-Sunyani motor road heading to Abesewa Town, Kuma Mensah fell on the road from the bucket.

“As a result, he sustained injuries and was rushed to Pisgah Advanced Medical Centre-Bechem for treatment, but died on 30/04/2025,” the police report sighted by the paper disclosed.

According to the police, the body has been deposited at Bechem Government Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy, adding that “Suspect rider is in custody and the accident tricycle impounded at the station.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi