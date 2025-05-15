NR: 15 Houses Burnt Over Alleged Land Dispute

Some of the destroyed houses

About Fifteen (15) houses have been burnt by some unknown persons at Kogni Yapala, in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region.

The burning of the houses is alleged to be related to a long-standing land dispute between Kogni Yapala and Janjori-Kukuo communities.

The situation resulted in the destruction of houses, farm produce, motorbikes and other properties belonging to residents of the Kogni Yapala community.

The Assemblyman for Yilonayili-Kogni Yapala Electoral Area, Osman Jato Alfred, who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE, said the entire community is living in fear and panic.

According to him, the community believes the attack is as a result of the outstanding land dispute between the two communities.

He indicated that police presence have been beefed up in the Kogni Yapala community to protect lives and property.

The Assemblyman for Yilonayili-Kogni Yapala Electoral Area, however, called on authorities to, as a matter of urgency, resolve the dispute to avert any future attacks.

“I am appealing to the authorities to intervene and ensure that peace prevail, because three other communities are indirectly affected. I believe we don’t want to sit unconcerned for any disaster to happen,” he added.

FROM Eric Kombat, Kogni Yapala