Aklerh Gets Personal With ‘Amele’

Aklerh

Ghanaian singer, Aklerh, has unveiled a deeply personal chapter of her life through her latest single, ‘Amele’, a groovy and infectious melody that resonates with her fans by recounting her own experiences.

This fresh release marks a bold evolution in her sound, blending eclectic influences from afrobeat, soul, and subtle highlife undertones, all masterfully produced by the acclaimed beatmaker Tubani Music.

‘Amele’ is her second release that isn’t reggae dancehall after the afrobeat banger, ‘Mash Up’.

In a candid reflection, Aklerh reveals that ‘Amele’ represents her deliberate step beyond the reggae and dancehall genres that initially defined her career.

“As a youngster growing up, I listened to various musical styles, and working with Tubani Music allowed me to explore these sides of myself I hadn’t explored before.

The result is this amazing musical expression of my feelings,” she stated, emphasising her artistic growth and desire to expand her musical horizons.

Industry experts and music pundits who have previewed ‘Amele’ praise it as a timeless classic, forecasting that the song will cement Aklerh’s place among Ghana’s leading crossover artistes.

This track not only showcases her versatility but also reinforces her ability to connect deeply with diverse audiences.

Aklerh’s rise to prominence began with the hit ‘Labadi Gyal’ featuring Jah Lead, and she quickly followed with the well-received ‘Dancehall Queen’ EP in April 2024.

The EP included standout tracks like ‘Body Good’ featuring Yaw Gray, ‘Run D Town’, ‘Odo’, and ‘Money’, which collectively solidified her reputation as a dynamic force in Ghana’s music scene.

Beyond her recordings, Aklerh has demonstrated her influence as a live performer and cultural ambassador, notably hosting the Queen of the Coast concert in 2024.

The event drew major talents such as Ras Kuuku, Osagyefo, and Jahwi, further showcasing her leadership in the industry.

‘Amele’ will be available on all major streaming platforms starting Friday, May 16, 2025, offering fans and new listeners alike a chance to experience this vibrant new sound from one of Ghana’s most promising artistes.

Aklerh’s journey reflects resilience, artistic exploration, and a commitment to authenticity, making ‘Amele’ not just a song but a milestone in her evolving musical narrative under the Revolution Records label.