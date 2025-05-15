MUSIGA To Introduce Minimum Wage For Members

Samuel Kofi Agyemang

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) is intensifying efforts to establish a minimum wage for musicians, a move aimed at ensuring fair remuneration and improving livelihoods within the industry.

MUSIGA is currently in the process of engaging Kingsley Ofei-Nkansah, popularly known as Sax, as a consultant to support this critical initiative.

In addition, MUSIGA has held productive meetings with the owners of +233, Ghana’s leading venue for live performances, to discuss the implementation of the minimum wage.

These engagements mark important steps in MUSIGA’s strategy to collaborate with key industry stakeholders to secure sustainable and fair compensation for musicians.

The union’s efforts come amid ongoing conversations sparked by statements from prominent religious leaders.

The Founder of the Lighthouse Chapel, Rev. Dag Heward-Mills, and Rev. Elisha Amoako have both commented on the issue of compensating musicians for their skills and contributions.

It’s against this backdrop that establishing a minimum wage based on fair remuneration is the way forward for the Ghanaian music industry.

General Secretary of MUSIGA, Samuel Kofi Agyemang, stated: “Our discussions with Kingsley Ofei-Nkansah and the owners of +233 demonstrate our commitment to securing fair pay for musicians.

“The statements from respected leaders like Rev. Dag Heward-Mills and Rev. Elisha Amoako reinforce the necessity of this initiative. MUSIGA is dedicated to ensuring that musicians receive the recognition and compensation they deserve through a structured minimum wage system.”

MUSIGA continues to build on its collaborations with international experts and local stakeholders to develop a robust framework that guarantees fair wages and fosters a sustainable music industry in Ghana.