Police Arrest One Over Krofrom Violent Clash

The Ghana Police Service says it has restored calm and arrested one suspect, Nana Osei Gyeabour, alias Point, for his alleged involvement in a violent clash that resulted in the death of one person at Krofrom, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The suspect in the company of some others attacked the deceased victim, Kwabena Azure, on 25th January 2023 and inflicted multiple machete wounds on him.

The the victim was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the hospital.

Following the death of the victim, on 27th January 2023 a group of people believed to be friends of the deceased besieged the scene at Krofrom where the deceased was attacked and set the place ablaze.

The Ghana National Fire Service managed to put out the fire and the Police have since restored calm, law, and order in the area.

The police in a press release has indicated that Investigation continues and a manhunt is on to get the remaining suspects who are on the run arrested to face justice.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke