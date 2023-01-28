NPP Postpones Meetings On Presidential Race To February 2

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is announcing for the information of it’s members that the Steering Committee, National Executive Committee, and National Council meetings of the Party, which were initially scheduled for Tuesday, January 31, 2023, has been postponed to Thursday, February 2, 2023.

The meetings were called to deliberate on the dates for presidential and parliamentary primaries.

However, the party in a press release, said the development has been necessitated by the urgent need for broader stakeholder consultations and engagements on matters that would be discussed at the said meetings.

“The leadership of the Party apologises for any inconvenience this might have caused, and appeals to all stakeholders to comply with this information” it stated.

By Vincent Kubi