Police Badge Not License To Intimidate Citizens – Muntaka

Recruits of the Ghana Police Service have been reminded that the badge of honour bestowed upon them after rigorous tactical training is meant to help maintain law and order—not to intimidate innocent citizens.

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, issued this reminder during the passing-out parade of the 7th batch of 2025 police recruits at the Tesano Police Training School in Accra last Friday.

The Minister, who also served as the Reviewing Officer, emphasised that wearing a badge or uniform is not a license to oppress others, but rather a symbol of service, duty, and accountability. He lamented the growing trend of officers abusing their authority to intimidate citizens.

He noted that over the years, the Ghana Police Service has played a critical role in promoting peace, security, and social cohesion—pillars essential to national development. However, unchecked acts of intimidation could erode public trust and damage the police-citizen relationship.

“As it is said, for every crime committed, there is at least one eye—one public eye—that sees it. Our soon-to-be constables, as you take your oath today, remember that the badge on your chest is not a license to intimidate. It is a pledge to serve with humility, courage, and honour. Let your conduct—both on and off duty—reflect the high standards the Service expects of you and the hope the nation has in you,” he said.

Muntaka further urged the new officers to demonstrate a level of confidence that complements the trust the public places in them. He called on them to live up to public expectations and enforce the law fairly and respectfully.

“The motto of the Ghana Police Service—Service with Integrity—reflects the public’s expectations of you. Always remember that as police officers, you are servants of the people. Serve with integrity and fidelity. Good police-public relations are essential to building trust, which in turn encourages the public to volunteer information to aid investigations and operations,” he added.

Touching on the evolving complexities of policing, he revealed that the Service is undergoing reforms aimed at improving operational efficiency, boosting morale, and strengthening specialised units.

“Security challenges in Ghana are becoming increasingly sophisticated, and the demand for skilled, committed personnel is higher than ever. The Police Administration, under Inspector-General of Police Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has undertaken serious assessments and reforms to realign operational capabilities and close manpower gaps,” the Minister explained.

He also advised the recruits to avoid any conduct that could bring the name of the Service into disrepute, stressing, “Your gallantry, service, and sacrifice as you commit yourselves to the difficult but noble task of serving Mother Ghana as police officers will always be appreciated by the good people of Ghana.”

Minister Muntaka concluded by calling for public support for the police, saying, “Let us demand accountability, show respect, cooperate with the police, and volunteer information as part of our collective quest to fight crime and make our nation great and strong. Together, we can build a safer and more secure Ghana.”

The passing-out ceremony witnessed 1,194 newly trained recruits—comprising 633 females and 561 males—joining the Ghana Police Service. Policewoman Sergeant (PW/SGT) Sophia Elikplim Dedjoe was awarded the National Best Female Overall Cadet (Academics).

By Prince Fiifi Yorke