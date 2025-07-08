Key Suspects Nabbed in 12 Stolen Motorbikes 

Emmanuel Akanpatiba

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested a key suspect believed to be behind a series of motorbike thefts reported within the Accra Region over the past month.

On June 24, 2025, a resident of Madina reported that his red Royal motorbike, registration number M-25-CW 367, had been stolen from his house.

Acting on intelligence, a team from the Accra Region arrested Emmanuel Akanpatiba, who was found in possession of the stolen motorbike. During interrogation, the suspect admitted to the offense and identified his accomplice as Israel Fredrick Lomotey, who is currently at large.

According to police, investigations have revealed that the suspect and his accomplices are responsible for at least 12 motorbike thefts in various parts of the city, including Madina, Adenta, Lapaz, and Teshie.

The suspect also named Nurudeen, Ali, and Inusah, all based at the Agbogbloshie Onion Market, as the receivers of the stolen motorbikes. During interrogation, the suspect revealed that he typically breaks the steering lock of the stolen motorbikes, transports them to Agbogbloshie, and sells them to receivers for amounts ranging between GHS 2,000 and GHS 3,000, depending on the year of registration of the motorbike.

The police have indicated that efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accomplices and recover additional stolen motorbikes. The Accra Regional Police Command advises the public to secure their motorbikes and other valuables properly and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke