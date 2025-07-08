FIGA Organises Maiden Learning Festival In Western Region

Some of the participants

The Western Regional Chapter of Faith in Ghana Alliance (FIGA) has held its maiden regional learning festival in Takoradi.

FIGA is a multi-faith network comprising both Christian and Muslim traditions. It was established in 2016 and has its headquarters in Accra.

The organisation is committed to undertaking joint actions that promote inclusion, transparency, and harmony in Ghanaian society.

The purpose of the learning festival was to bring together members and leaders from diverse faiths to acquire knowledge and skills on how to lead their communities toward development, peace, and social cohesion.

A total of 27 participants from three communities took part in the festival.

Regional Coordinator of FIGA, Mustapha Kofi Abban, disclosed that the Western Regional Chapter is the 10th regional chapter to be established across the country.

He added that FIGA is currently working with several communities in the region, including the Ngyiresia Faith Alliance, Nchaban Nkwanta Faith Alliance, and the Ewusiejoe Faith Alliance.