Police Beef Up Security In Bole

IGP Dr George Akuffo-Dampare

The Ghana Police Service has deployed a team of experts to Bole and its environs in the Savannah Region to support the Regional Police Command in solving three reported cases of unnatural deaths in the town over the last six months.

A statement signed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Director of Public Affairs, Grace Ansah-Akrofi, indicated that the experts are made up of a crime scene management team, forensic experts, intelligence officers and homicide investigators.

The statement further noted that police visibility and patrols had been intensified with more operational officers deployed to the town and its surrounding communities.

According to her, the police are working closely with the traditional and religious leaders as well as the community members to resolve the unfortunate situation.

“We wish to assure the public, especially the affected communities to remain calm since the police are committed to pursuing the perpetrators of this heinous crime,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, some concerned citizens of Bole have planned to embark on a peaceful demonstration today to register their displeasure over the recent killings.

BY Eric Kombat