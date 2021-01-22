Police Chase 10 ‘Killers’ For Cop’s Death

G/L/CPL Babah Martin lying dead

THE ASHANTI Regional Police are on the heels of 10 suspects over the fatal shooting to death of a police corporal on the Obuasi to Asokwa Junction road on Tuesday morning.

The 10 hoodlums, the police suspect, stole a whopping GH¢500,000 after they had successfully attacked a bullion van loaded with cash and killed the police man in the process.

The deceased policeman has since been identified as G/L/CPL Babah Martin attached to the Dunkwa Police in the Central Region.

A police report on the case, sighted by the DAILY GUIDE, confirmed earlier reports that the AK47 assault rifle in possession of the policeman, who was escorting the bullion van, was taken away by the robbers.

According to the police document, the bullion van, registered GT 543-19, was from the Ghana Commercial Bank, Dunkwa branch, to New Edubiase in the Ashanti Region.

“The robbers attacked the van on the section of the road between Obuasi and Asokwa Junction at the outskirts of Adansi Nyankumaso Community and made away with GH¢500,000,” the report said.

“No. 51799 G/L/CPL Babah Martin of Dunkwa Police, on board the said vehicle on escort, was shot by the robbers on the left leading to his death on the spot,” it added.

Luckily, the report disclosed that the driver of the bullion van and another person, who was also an escort from a private security company, survived the gruesome attack and they were receiving treatment at the Anglo Ashanti Hospital, Obuasi.

“The van was driven by Eric Amoah, 36, and Emmanuel Boateng, 33, also an escort. Both men are personnel of the Delta Security Services. None of the private security officers sustained injuries,” it stated.

The report said the driver of the bullion van handed over keys to the robbers who then got access to the money upon demand.

The police investigators that were dispatched to the crime scene, after thorough search, found empty pistol ammunition, a live AK 47 ammunition and three AK 47 empty ammunitions.

Already, a combined team of police personnel from Obuasi, Fomena and the Ashanti Regional Anti-Robbery Squad have teamed up to help find the runaway robbers.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi