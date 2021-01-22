Teephlow Collaborates With Samini, Efya, Others On New Album

Teephlow

Talented rapper and songwriter, Lukeman Ekow Baidoo, known by his stage name Teephlow, has released one of his best collaborations so far titled Phlowducation II.

This is the continuation of Phlowducation I which once won him the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Record of the Year award with his State of the Art song.

The latest album of the three-time VGMA best rapper nominee featured celebrated Ghanaian artistes which include Samini, Efya, Worlasi, Kwesi Arthur, Strongman, and a host of others.

His manager, Ibrahim Baidoo (IB), who spoke on the brand perspective of the album, said “the line-up alone should tell you this project is not like any other album but something that will stand the test of time.”

Teephlow began his music career in his tertiary days, rapping on campus and building a strong fan base at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

He gained national recognition during the Maiden Edition of the ‘Next Big Thing in Gh Hip-Hop’ where he came out as the first runner-up.

He was signed by Ghanaian producer Hammer of the Last Two Music Group, after the talent hunt show.

He had a first taste of exposure when Hammer featured him on Kwaw Kese’s song Swedru Agona and released his first single The Warning under the Last Two Label in 2014.

Teephlow is currently with TeePhlow Music/Revolve Records which is his own creation and is managed by his blood brothers Ibrahim Kwame Baidoo, who has been his road manager since 2013 and Hameed Baidoo (Brand and Creative Development).

Teephlow released his debut tape The Phlowducation EP with Production from Snow Beatz, Possigee, Carl Zeus, Two Bars, and Seshi as well as guest appearances from Reggie Rockstone, Edem, Epixode, Flowking Stone, Worlasi, Big Ben and Novo.

Teephlow won his first award, ‘Record of the Year’ from the eighth song, State of the Art of the Phlowducation EP at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

He parted ways with The Last Two Label in December 2016 and signed a four-year management deal with Spyder Lee Entertainment.

However, he’s currently under his own creation by name TeePhlow Music/ Revolve Records.

By George Clifford Owusu