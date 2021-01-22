DStv Launches Step Up Offer

Cecil Sunkwa Mills

Multichoice Ghana has announced that from now till March 31 this year, DStv customers who pay for the next higher package and customers who reconnect on a higher package will get a further booster to an even higher package from DStv.

The ‘Step Up’ offer allows existing DStv customers to see varied programming available across higher packages, at the price of a lower package, making great content more accessible to a wide group of customers. New customers are also not left out of these benefits.

This Step Up offer which was launched on Tuesday is open to both active and disconnected DStv Access, Family and Compact customers.

Launching the offer, Cecil Sunkwa Mills, Managing Director, Multichoice Ghana said, “At Multichoice, we believe in keeping customers at the heart of everything we do. As we start off the New Year, we would like to expose our customers to more content that is available on various packages. Through the Step Up campaign, Multichoice will give customers a little something extra to get excited about this January. Simply upgrade to the next package and DStv will give you a further boost to an even higher package at no extra cost to you.”