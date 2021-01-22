Pose For Africa Unveils 15 Finalists

15 contestants selected for the maiden edition of the annual ‘Pose For Africa’, a modeling reality show, have been unveiled to the public at a ceremony held in Accra.

The upcoming television reality show is first of its kind in Ghana aimed at giving a platform for young female models to realise their dreams of becoming top models in the world. It will also provide numerous opportunities for young models.

The reality show was created to teach up-and-coming models how to make their place in the industry and highlight the beauty of African models.

It is also designed to stir up the passion and interest of modeling in Ghana, which over the years has dwindled to negligible level.

The 13-week reality show themed ‘Representing The True Image Of Africa’ would see these young beautiful ladies showcase their runway prowess, project shoots, interactive competitions among other various task shoots.

It would also promote tourism thus showcasing various Ghanaian arts to the outside world, especially with participants across the African continent.

The Chief Executive Officer of ASKOF Productions Limited, Mrs Afua Asantewaa Aduonum said ahead of the unveiling, “If the high sense of enthusiasm of the contestants is anything to go by then, l can confidently say the stakes are high, Africa should brace itself for a real showdown.”

According to her, the modeling show will rejuvenate the modeling business in Ghana, adding that it will be aired on television and various social media platforms for fans to watch.

The winner for this year’s Pose For Africa modeling show will sign a modeling contract with a top modeling agency, a trip, cash prizes etc.

The reality show is powered by Askof Productions Limited and produced by Mcphillimages with support from Tee Bay Beauty, MJ Grand Hotel, Da Therapizts, 2927, Amelbeau, PMML, Eye 360 Security, Style by Ele, Vana bites, Chartma Herbal Centre, Film God, and Freddie Studios.

By George Clifford Owusu