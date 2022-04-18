Police Chase Ashanti Region Worshippers’ Attackers

The Ghana Police Service say they are making frantic efforts to track down members of the armed robbery gang who attacked worshippers of the Heaven Embassy Chapel International at Atwima Afrancho in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region to bring them to justice.

Five members including children of the church are being treated for gunshot wounds following an attack on their church during an All-Night Church Service.

The incident took place Saturday, April 16, 2022 at about 1am when a gang of four masked men invaded the premises of the church in a suspected armed robbery expedition.

Five of the congregants were shot after which the suspects reportedly escaped with mobile phones and an unspecified amount of cash seized from the worshippers.

Speaking on the matter, the Ofoase District Police Commander, Superintendent Albert Odei Quansah said one of the victims who received gunshot wound is in critical condition.

He said the victims is on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi receiving medical care.

The Police Commander assured residents in the community that the Police have deployed personnel to patrol the area to provide security for both life and property .

