DJ Kay Slay Dies Easter Sunday After Battle With Covid 19

The legendary DJ Kay Slay has passed away aged 55 on Easter Sunday April 17, 2022 following a four month battle with Covid-19.

Kay Slay’s family has confirmed the passing and released the following statement.

“Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay. A dominant figure in Hip Hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and excellence with a legacy that will transcend generations. In memory of DJ Kay Slay, our family wishes to thank all of his friends, fans, and supporters for their prayers and well wishes during this difficult time. We ask that you respect our privacy as we grieve this tragic loss.”

In January, it was revealed that DJ Kay Slay had been hospitalised due to Covid-19 since December 2021, being put on a ventilator to help assist his breathing.