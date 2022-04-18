8 Fulanis Killed At Zakoli Buried

Mass burial service has been held for the eight nomadic Fulanis who were killed at Zakoli, in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region.

The victims were laid to rest on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at the Vittin Cemetery in the Tamale Metropolis according to the Islamic traditions.

Eight people were confirmed dead and five others injured after some unknown gunmen raided Zakoli and Konkon, nomadic settlements.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon and resulted in the burning of many thatched houses and other properties.

The gunmen are said to have stormed the communities on motorbikes and opened fire on the victims.

They reportedly targeted only men including male children.

The Yendi Divisional Police Commander, Superintendent Richardson Kumeko who confirmed the incident said the bodies were deposited at the Yendi Government Hospital morgue while the injured were receiving treatment at the same facility before the burial.

Police personnel were deployed to the community to maintain calm, while an investigation into the attack is ongoing.

It is not clear what triggered the attacks on the two nomadic settlements but DGN Online has gathered that there was a robbery attack on the Yendi-Tatale road on Tuesday night which led to the death of a young man.

Suspecting that the robbers were nomadic, the unknown gunmen attacked them in retaliation of the robbery attack.

Eyewitnesses said the gunmen stormed the communities in the afternoon and started shooting indiscriminately and burning thatched houses and properties.

By Vincent Kubi