Tight Secuirty At Kwahu

There is a heavy security presence in the Kwahu enclave of the Eastern Region as over one thousand policemen have been deployed to maintain law and order and also protect lives and properties for this year’s Easter and Paragliding Festival ongoing.

At a very vantage point in the Kwahu local towns, there sre presence of Police officers in uniforms directing traffic as some are using visibility motors patrolling.

The Police have also advanced their services as they have deployed MTTD officers on the Accra to Kumasi Highway to check motor traffic offenses and also to ensure drivers plying on the road are driving carefully.

The personnel have been drawn from the National Headquarters, Greater Accra Regional Command, and the Ashanti Regional Police Command to assist their colleagues in the Eastern Region to provide topmost security during the entire festivities.

In an earlier notice, the Ghana Police Service served it say it have instituted robust security measures to ensure the safety of citizens across the country during the 2022 Easter celebrations.

According to the police, the measures are geared toward achieving an incident-free festive period.

“All regional commands, with the support of the national operations, the MTTD, and the Police Intelligence Directorate are working to ensure that all persons who are traveling for celebrations do so in safety. We shall also ensure that all events organized in various communities are secured and incident-free,” the police said in a statement.

BY Daniel Bampoe