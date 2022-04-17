Security Agencies Probe Killing Of 2 Tomato Traders In Burkina Faso

Security agencies in Ghana are collaborating with their counterparts in the Burkina Faso to unravel the circumstances under which two Ghanaian tomato traders were killed by armed robbers in the neighbouring West African country.

The investigation is to also identify the perpetrators behind the heinous crime.

Two Ghanaians have lost their lives whilst three others are in critical condition following armed robbers attack at Tambolo near Dakota in Burkina Faso and about half a mile from the Ghana border at Paga.

The five tomato importing vehicles were on their way from Ghana to Burkina Faso to buy tomatoes when the alleged incident occurred.

According to report, the attackers shot at them sporadically killing one instantly at about 7pm Saturday, April 16, 2022.

However, the other passed on shortly after arriving at the War Memorial Hospital i Navrongo in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region, where the injured persons are currently receiving medical attention.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, David Fianko-Okyere, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Upper East Regional Police Command told DGN Online that they have initiated investigation into the matter.

According to him, they are collaborating with the neighbouring country for further details on the matter and how best to bring the perpetrators to book.

He said the injured were responding to treatment, while the bodies of the deceased have also been deposited at the morgue of the hospital for preservation.

ASP Fianko-Okyere told GNA that report they received indicates the armed robbers shot at the vehicle compelling the driver to stop before the robbers attacked the traders by driving out all the traders and demanding they surrounded all their monies to them which they did.

He stressed that the armed robbers subjected the traders to severe beatings thereby injuring three of them.

Prior to that he said the robbers shot through the windscreen and killed one instantly, while the other who died afterwards sustained severe injuries and was bleeding profusely.

The traders said the armed robbers numbering about seven fled on motorbikes after the attack.

Nana Yaa, one of the traders told GNA that her sister was the person who died instantly after the armed robbers shot at them through the windscreen.

She, apart from losing a relative and receiving beatings, also lost CFA 870,000.00

Madam Sophia Nsiah, another trader told GNA that she lost all the CFA 90,000.00 that she was sending to buy her goods to the armed robbers.

