One Killed, 8 Injured In Kwahu Crash

A Hyundai Creta salon car with registration number, GW 4826-20 claimed one life on Sunday morning when it ran into about six people after veering off the road at a suburb called Christian Quarters at Abetifi in the Kwahu East District of the Eastern Region.

The accident claimed the life of a ten-year-old Emmanuel Atta Serebour Senior, while his twin brother, younger brother, cousin, and two others sustained various degrees of injuries.

They were sent for treatment at the Abetifi Health Center.

The Head of the Accident Squad Unit at the Abetifi Police Station, Inspector Ohene Mante confirmed the accident and added that the driver, Charles Appiah has been arrested and is assisting the police in the investigation.

With that, A VW Mini Bus on board 20 passengers also traveling from Kwahu Atibie to Nkawkaw has been involved in an accident.

The vehicle reportedly fell on the edge of the road while taking a sharp curve on a hill.

Eight persons, comprising 2 females and 6 males including the suspect driver who was injured as a result of the accident are currently receiving treatment at the Holy Family Hospital in Nkawkaw.