Black Sherif Covers Apple Music’s Rap Life Playlist

April 17, 2022

 

Rap music sensation, Black Sherif is the latest cover for Apple Music’s prestigious rap life playlist.
This has happened less than a month after the release of his hit single, ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ which is enjoying massive attention worldwide.

Apple’s ‘Rap Life’ is a new global playlist that focuses on currently dominating rap artistes and lifestyles.
Ebro Darden, Apple Music’s Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B, has said the new playlist has replaced “The A-List: Hip-Hop” playlist.

“We flipped it to dig deeper into the lifestyle [and to] keep pushing the culture forward.”
The department he heads is tasked with shining the light on the importance of rap as a musical genre.

“Rap isn’t just a genre. There’s a reason it’s sometimes simply called The Culture: It’s a way of life,” he said.

Black Sherif is currently a world music brand. Since the release of “Kwaku The Traveler’, it chalked a lot of success. It is currently the most Shazammed song in the world as well as it is receiving massive attention on streaming platforms.

