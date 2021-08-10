Police Commiserates With Family of Late Chief Inspector Kaakyire

The Police Administration led by the Acting Inspector General of Police (Ag IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare has visited the family of the late Chief Inspector Abednego Kaakyire to commiserate with the bereaved family.

The visit took place today at Achimota Police barracks, in Accra.

The late Chief Inspector met his untimely death on 6th August 2021 at Juaso, on Nkawkaw Accra – Kumasi Highway as a lead dispatch rider of the Speaker of Parliament’s convoy to Wa, in the Upper West Region. He last worked with the Parliamentary Protection Unit (PPU).

The Police Administration was welcomed by the family of the deceased and the widow led by Elder John Teye Coffie of Church of Pentecost, Achimota English branch.

The Ag. IGP consoled the widow and the bereaved family members with the assurance of the Administration’s support at this grieving moment.

Other senior officers present took turns to console the families including, Director, Religious Affairs Department, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Rev. Fr, George Arthur, Director MTTD, DCOP Mr Martin Ayiih, Director-General Information Communication Technology, Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr Edward Tabiri, Director-General Human Resource Department, COP Mr Fredrick Adu Anim, Director-General National Protection Department, COP Mr Patrick Akologo, Director-General Administration, COP Mr Christian Yohuno.

Present were other Senior Officers: Director-General Operations, DCOP Mr Mohammed Suraji, Director Counselling Unit, ACP Mrs Phyllis Osei, Chief Staff Officer C/Supol Mr Sarfo Adu, Supol, Director, Parliamentary Protection Unit, Mr Freeman Tetteh, Director, Public Affairs Directorate, Supol Mr Alexander Kwaku Obeng.