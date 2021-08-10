Police Declare Man Wanted For Killing Wife

Emmanuel Baffour Okyere and Jessica Affi

Emmanuel Baffour Okyere, a 28-year-old man, has been declared wanted by the Police for allegedly stabbing his wife, Jessica Affi, to death for divorcing him.

The incident happened at Bibiani-Degede in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality, in the Western North Region.

According to reports, the murdered young lady decided to divorce the suspect, her husband, over a myriad of issues but the husband begged her to stay, claiming that he has turned on a new leaf.

But the lady insisted on walking out of the marriage and packed her belongings to her parent’s house.

The Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Divisional Crime Officer Superintendent Seth Serwonu who confirmed the incidence to DGN Online said on Thursday, August 6, 2021, around noon, the suspect went to the house while the parents of the deceased were not around and attacked her with a knife.

The suspect while in an exchange of words with the late wife allegedly stabbed her five times, covered her body with clothes in a room, and absconded.

The relatives of the deceased after the incident called the police on phone to inform them that their daughter had been stabbed and killed in her room.

The Police then visited the scene and found the deceased in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds and covered with clothes.

Her body was conveyed and deposited at the Bibiani mortuary while investigations are ongoing as the suspect has been declared wanted.

The Police are therefore appealing to the general public to help in the arrest of the suspect currently on run.

BY Daniel Bampoe