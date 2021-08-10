NPP To Hold Annual Delegates Conference

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) from Saturday, August 21, 2021, to Friday to August 27, 2021, will hold Constituency Annual Delegates Conferences in all the 275 Constituencies in reference to Article 7(27) of the Party Constitution.

The Party General Secretary John Boadu in a statement has therefore directed that all Party Executives, Members, and for that matter Delegates ensure that the Conferences are held in strict compliance with the following guidelines.

“In order not to spread the Covid -19, the party has directed that all delegates/Attendees to each Constituency Conference should not exceed 250 people.

In other words, the Conferences shall be held in groups of 250 on the average, at the same or different venues within the constituency depending on its peculiarities,” the statement said.

The statement noted that each of the conferences should be held in an open and airy environment, and also in strict adherence to social distancing protocols.

It further urged the members to wear a nose mask, ensuring that all members who storm the venue, washed their hands with soap and use hand sanitiser.

The Party further instructed them to hold the conference for only two hours in line with the President’s recent Covid-19 directives.

The statement concluded that “the Party is assuring its members and the general public that it is taking all the necessary steps to ensure strict adherence to these guidelines in the conduct of the Constituency Conferences across the country”.

Below is the statement

BY Daniel Bampoe