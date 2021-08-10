Ningo School Records High Teenage Pregnancy

TEENAGE PREGNANCY is reported to be in the ascendency at Lekpowunor D/A Basic School in the Ningo-Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region.

The school authorities have expressed worried about the growing rate of teenage pregnancy amongst pupils of the school.

According to them, the situation is so alarming to the extent that, a pupil of class four was recently impregnated by her classmate.

Statistics made available by school authorities revealed that over five cases of teenage pregnancy is recorded every year in the school, with victims being as young as 13 years.

A disappointed Head Teacher of the school, Gershon Sraha, who was speaking with DGN Online cited a recent case of teenage pregnancy which had to do with that of a pupil in class four, who was impregnated by her classmate.

He explained that the situation has been compounded by the lack of infrastructure and poverty, which has driven most girls and boys to either sleep around or resort to menial jobs.

Nene Agblevi Amanor II, Chief of the area, also attributed the issue to the growing rate of poverty in the area.

He further blamed parents of these children for doing little to secure the future for their wards.

Meanwhile statistics from the Ningo-Prampram District Education Directorate has revealed that cases of pregnancy amongst final year students who sat for this year’s BECE exams, shot up slightly by 5 percent.

Not long ago, Nene Kanor Attiapah II, the Acting President of Ningo Traditional Council, served notice to fishermen in the area to stop impregnating school girls which has resulted in a high drop-out rate in the area.

He consequently called on the police to arrest any man or youth found to have impregnated any girl of school-going age and also ensures that the families of both the victim and culprit were sanctioned.

Nene Attiapah who expressed regret at the increasing number of pregnant girls of school-going age said the fishermen lured the girls with fresh fish and ended up impregnating them adding that the problem had worsened the poverty rate and disturbing the peace of the area.

