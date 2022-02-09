Police Detain ASEPA Boss Mensah Thompson For Publication Of False News

Information available to DGN Online indicates that the Executive Director of Alliance For Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson, has been detained at the Teshie District Police Command in Accra.

He has subsequently been charged with publication of false news after he honoured an invitation by the Police.

The ASEPA Boss is expected to be arraigned tomorrow, Thursday, February 10, 2022, at the Kaneshie District Court.

It would be recalled that a formal complaint was brought against Mensah Thompson by the Ghana Armed Forces regarding allegations that members of the president’s family travelled with the presidential jet to UK for shopping.

Mensah Thompson alleged that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo together with his relatives had used the Presidential aircraft of the Ghana Armed Forces for a shopping trip to the United Kingdom in December 2021 between December 20 to 30, 2021.

He therefore asked the National Security, Ghana Armed Forces and the Defense Ministry to come out and explain the use of the presidential jet by the relatives and friends of the President.

However, the Ghana Armed Forces refuted the claim and asked the general public to disregard it.

Shockingly, some few days later, Mensah Thompson backtracked on his claims and rendered an unqualified apology for peddling the false claims.

“In the same medium I made the earlier publication, I withdraw the publication pending an official response from the GCAA. I unreservedly apologise to the Ghana Armed Forces if their image was in anyway affected by my publication. We shall put out for your consumption the response to our request from the GCAA records of the Falcon 900-EX.”, he posted on social media.

But the Ghana Armed Forces reported him to the Ghana Police Service hence his arrest.

