Ishmael Ashitey’s One-Week Observed

The family of the late former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashitey today held his week memorial.

Several people including members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by the National Chairman, Freddie Blay gathered at the residence of the former Greater Accra minister at Community 6 in Tema to participate in the ceremony to commemorate his death.

The one week memorial ceremony was used to announce the date for his burial.

Top hierarchy of the party attended the event, including the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The 67-year-old former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East died on Friday, January 7, 2022, at the International Maritime Hospital in Tema.

Mr Ashitey returned from his routine medical checkup in the United States not too long ago and that he had hosted some friends and family members in the afternoon prior to his demise at the hospital.

During his tenure as Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NPP, he led his party to win the majority of the Parliamentary seats in the 2016 general elections.

