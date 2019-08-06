Police Find More Body Parts In Missing Taadi Girls Probe

The Ghana Police Service says it has discovered a fourth set of human remains in a well at Nkroful new site in Takoradi.

The discovery was said to have been made on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

According to the police, the remains were discovered at an uncompleted building where Samuel Willis Udutoek, one of the suspected kidnappers of the three missing Takoradi girls was re- arrested.

Police made similar discovery last week,

and DNA tests are expected to be conducted on the remains to confirm if they are those of the missing girls.

Investigations are underway to establish the identity of the remains while Police continue with all angles of the ongoing investigation, the police said in a statement.

BY Melvin Tarlue