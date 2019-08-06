Ghana Office Of World Business Angels Investment Forum Opens

An agreement signalling the establishment of the Ghana Country Office of the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF), in Accra, has been signed.

The Office is the first of its kind in West Africa.

Vice President Dr. Mahaumudu Bawumia witnessed the signing ceremony earlier on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

Business Development Minister, Mohammed Awal signed on behalf of Ghana.

An affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), the World Business Angels Investment Forum, according to Dr. Bawumia, is committed to collaborating globally to empowering the economic development of the world.

Government, he said, was delighted that its commitment to make Ghana the preferred destination for investment was beginning to yield positive fruits.

He said the Ghanaian entrepreneurial spirit was not in doubt, “and the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government will continue to implement policies to create and investor-friendly environment for business start-ups and facilitate scale-ups.”

BY Melvin Tarlue