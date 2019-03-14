Police Fire Bullets At UEW

POLICE HAVE FIRED a number of warning shots to disperse student protestors at the University of Education Winneba (UEW)

The students have been demonstrating today, demanding the reinstatement of some lecturers who were sacked on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

Officers from the Formed Police Unit fought with the students who were throwing stones in retaliation to police firing. The students have been destroying UEW’s properties, including billboards on the campus.

DGN Online has gathered that about 10 persons have been injured and are currently receiving treatment at the university campus’ clinic

About eight warning shots, according to an eyewitness, were initially fired by the Winneba Police at the Faculty of Educational Studies, close to the university canteen as the protestors moved there to rally their colleagues to join their #BringBackOurLecturers campaign, which has garnered momentum since Tuesday.

BY Melvin Tarlue