Police Foil Domestic Robbery Operation

THE TIMELY intervention of the Nkawie police has reportedly saved a woman from being robbed and physically assaulted by a suspected armed robber.

Suspect Toffic Tahiru, who was wielding a sharp looking cutlass, in a Rambo style, had stormed the house of Ophilia Boatemaa, to rob her around 1pm on June 18, 2025.

Nkawie Divisional Police report said the suspect, had gotten access to the house and was trying to locate where Ophelia was hiding, perhaps to assault her with the cutlass.

A distress call was then sent to the police who arrived at the crime scene on time. Tahiru, who is 21 years old, reportedly took to his heels when he spotted the policemen around. He was, however, overpowered by the police and taken into custoday.

“Today, 18/06/25 at 1300 hours, the Nkawie Division Operation received a distress call to the effect that a house at Toase near Pacific Filling Station was under robbery attack by an armed man.

“Police quickly responded to the call. The suspect, who was with cutlass, had broken the window glasses and was attempting to break into where the complainant, Ophilia Boatemaa, he started to run upon sighting police.

“Suspect Toffic Tahiru, aged about 21 years, was arrested and brought to the station, detained for further investigation”, the police report sighted by the DAILY GUIDE disclosed.

The suspect, after his arrest, told the police he was only going to threaten the complainant and get money and some few things from her but had no intention of harming her.

According to the police statement, the attempted robbery case was still under investigation, adding that the 21 year old suspect was being held in police custody.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Kumasi