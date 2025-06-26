Stanbic Bank Joins BRIDGE-In Agric Programme

Stanbic Bank Ghana has joined BRIDGE-in Agriculture, an ambitious partnership involving Mastercard Foundation and CrossBoundary Advisory, to give Ghana’s agricultural sector a major boost through support for agri-SMEs (small and medium enterprises).

The initiative, Building Resilience and Investing in the Development and Growth of Entrepreneurs in Agriculture (BRIDGE-in Agriculture), seeks to unlock affordable funding, technical support, and training for entrepreneurs, particularly young women, and persons with disabilities operating within the agricultural value chain.

Marian Amartey, Head of Business Enablement for Business and Commercial Banking at Stanbic Bank, indicated at the official launch of the BRIDGE-in Agriculture initiative that the bank’s strategic commitment aims to catalyze inclusive economic growth through deliberate collaboration.

The BRIDGE-in Agriculture Programme is a response to long-standing challenges faced by agribusinesses in Ghana, including high-interest loans, limited access to tailored financial services, and capacity constraints. Through this initiative, commercial banks like Stanbic will provide credit to SMEs at single-digit interest rates, significantly reducing the cost of borrowing and enabling businesses to expand operations and create employment.

With this new initiative, Ms. Amartey added that, the bank would be challenged to think outside the box and come up with tailored products that would support SMEs in the agribusiness chain and contribute to national development.

“We have also used this opportunity to design more client-focused solutions by identifying existing gaps in our product offerings. The true potential of agribusiness can only be realised when access to finance is coupled with skills development and market linkage support. This initiative challenges us to move beyond traditional banking models and to be more solution-driven in addressing the needs of underserved communities,” she said.

Taking his turn, the Head of Agribusiness at Stanbic Bank, Samuel Okang-Boye, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to transforming Ghana’s agribusiness landscape as a key partner in the BRIDGE-in Agriculture Programme. According to him, the bank is focused on empowering young women between the ages of 18 and 35 by offering tailored financial and advisory support under the programme.

“This initiative is not just about providing access to capital, it’s more about transforming agribusinesses. At Stanbic Bank, we are offering affordable loans with a maximum interest rate of 7%. But beyond finance, we’re equipping entrepreneurs with business development support, market access, and skills training to help them scale sustainably. That’s the real value of this partnership,” he stated.

Mr. Okang-Boye encouraged young people and women-led agribusinesses to consider Stanbic Bank as a growth partner.

BRIDGE-in Agriculture is a Mastercard Foundation initiative being delivered by a consortium led by CrossBoundary Advisory. The initiative targets agriculture and adjacent sectors and aims to position agribusiness as a viable and attractive option for young people seeking dignified livelihoods.

According to the Mastercard Foundation and CrossBoundary Advisory, collaboration with commercial banks ensures that the financial interventions are sustainable and scalable.