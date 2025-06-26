Two Arrested For Torturing Boy In Jomoro

The suspects

Two men who were captured on video torturing a 12-year-old boy in the New Ankasa community in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region have been arrested by the police.

The suspects, Issah Morro, 58 and Suleman Abdul Rashid, 27, are currently in police custody, assisting with investigations.

The victim was seen in the viral video stripped naked and tied with a nylon rope, hanging on a roof of a building as he was subjected to severe beatings by the two adults.

The alleged crime of the 12-year-old victim was that he stole GH¢200.

The police, in a statement issued by the Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Western Regional Police Command, Supt Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, said the boy has been rescued, given medical attention and reunited with his father.

The police assured the public of its commitment to public safety, and urged citizens to report any suspicious or harmful behaviour to the nearest police station.

The back of the victim.

The arrest and rescue operation was conducted by police officers from the Half Assini Division, who moved swiftly after the disturbing footage circulated on social media.

The police assured of their commitment to protecting vulnerable individuals as well as ensure that those responsible for such violent acts are dealt with according to the law.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi