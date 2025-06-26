Govt Committed To Augmenting Security Services’ Human Resource

Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak

The Minister of the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has expressed government’s commitment to augmenting the human resource requirement of security agencies due to complexities in border security management.

According to him, the government will support the work of the security services not only in numbers, but build their capacities as well.

The minister gave the assurance at the passing out parade for 223 newly commissioned cadet officers at the Ghana Immigration Service Training Academy at Assin Fosu in the Central Region.

“The Government of John Dramani Mahama will strive to increase the human resource of our security services to improve the overall security of this country,” he stated.

“The Government is determined to rid the country of all types of crimes and have resolved to resource all the security services to enable them enforce their laws effectively devoid of interference,” he stressed.

That, he said, has become necessary due to the strategic position it occupies in terms of providing peace and security, especially given the complicated dimensions of security threats globally.

He said despite the challenges facing the service in addressing its logistical constraints, it continues to map out strategies directed towards achieving its aspirations.

The minister also entreated GIS management to support and work out plans to enable foreign nationals to obtain immigration permits within a very reasonable period of time.

“From next year, your resident permit processes should be automated to bring more efficiency in the processes. Ghana Immigration Service has to adopt a more innovative and robust approach to managing migration in the country’s collective interest, though you are embracing modern technology as a reliable tool to reach your goal,” he added.

The minister also urged the graduands to hold onto the virtue and high standard of discipline imparted to them to serve the country, as well as exhibit high level of integrity and eschew all forms of corrupt practices in the performance of their duties.

In all, 223 cadet officers constituting Intake-19 participated in the graduation parade.

Kekeli Ofosu was adjudged overall best cadet officer, while other individuals were also awarded for their distinguished performance during the six-month training.

The minister administered the oaths of secrecy to the recruits and also commissioned an e- library for the training academy.

Present at the ceremony was the Comptroller General of GIS, officers of other sister security services, Member of Parliament for the area among others.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah