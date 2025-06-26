Ghana’s U-17 Coaches Participate In FIFA Exchange Programme In Abidjan

Ghana’s trio at the event

HEAD COACH of Ghana’s national U-17 men’s team, Stephen Frimpong Manso, is leading a three-man technical delegation to the ongoing FIFA Youth National Team Coaches Exchange Programme in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The delegation, which also includes Assistant Coach Jacob Nettey and Coach Mubarak Sumaila Gardo, departed Accra on Sunday, June 22, for the five-day programme.

The event forms part of FIFA’s Talent Development Scheme (TDS), an initiative designed to strengthen global football through improved talent identification and development at the national level.

The Abidjan session has drawn coaches and technical directors from 10 African nations, including countries qualified for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar.

The programme offers a platform for youth national team coaches to share insights and experiences, aiming to raise footballing standards and foster sustainable talent development across regions.

While the trio participates in the exchange programme, Assistant Coach Nana Kwaku Agyemang is overseeing the Black Starlets’ ongoing training camp at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

Coach Frimpong Manso and his colleagues are expected to rejoin the team on Friday, June 27, upon their return from Côte d’Ivoire.

BY Wletsu Ransford