Arsenal Close To Signing Chelsea Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga

June 26, 2025

ARSENAL ARE set to complete the signing of Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga this week, with the 30-year-old expected to provide competition for fellow Spaniard David Raya.

Kepa, who has a £5 million release clause after extending his Chelsea contract by a year last summer, is ready to make the move following a successful loan stint at Bournemouth.

Arsenal were in the market for a new backup goalkeeper after deciding against making Neto’s loan from Bournemouth permanent. Kepa’s arrival will fill that gap while adding top-level experience to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Despite a mixed spell at Chelsea after his record £72 million move from Athletic Bilbao in 2018, Kepa made 163 appearances and collected four major trophies with the Blues. He also enjoyed a fruitful loan at Real Madrid during the 2023–24 season, where he won both La Liga and the Champions League.

Kepa’s switch to the Emirates marks a fresh chapter as he looks to reignite his career and compete for a starting role at one of the Premier League’s top clubs.

