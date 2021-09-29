Police Gun Down Two Robbers, Arrest One

GRABBED! Abraham Kwasi Tetteh

The Anti-Robbery Task Force of the Ashanti Regional Police Command has gunned down two suspected armed robbers.

In an intelligence-led operation the police shot the two suspected armed robbers who later died at the hospital.

According to the Police, another suspect, linked to the crime, Abraham Kwasi Tetteh, has been arrested whilst four others are on the run.

The Police in a statement available to DGN Online explained that the gang attempted to rob a gold dealer at Manso Dawusaso in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region on September 24, 2021.

The statement said the members of the gang forcibly invaded the residence of the gold dealer around 9pm and disarmed the private security guard of his weapon and fired shots into the residence.

“At this stage, a Police combat team that had mounted a 24- hour surveillance on the gang, returned fire to protect the innocent lives in and around the property,” the statement added.

It said four of the suspects managed to escape but the two who sustained gunshot wounds were arrested and sent to the hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival.

One of the deceased robbers known as Lukeman had been granted bail by the Dunkwa Circuit Court at an earlier appearance and scheduled to reappear on October 27, 2021, for allegedly robbing passengers on the Dunkwa- Ayanfuri highway.

The statement said a manhunt is underway to track and arrest the four suspects who escaped.

The Police said “We suspect that some of the gang members who escaped might have sustained gunshot wounds. We are therefore appealing to the public to volunteer information on anyone who is seen in or around Manso Dawusaso with noticeable gunshot wounds to the nearest Police Station”.

Meanwhile, health facilities in and around the Amansie South District are requested to immediately report the presence of any individual or group of people with gunshot wounds to the Police.

A shotgun, a pistol,l, and a taxi cab were taken into police custody.

– BY Daniel Bampoe