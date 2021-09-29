I’ll Buy Bulletproof Dress-Shatta Wale On Death Prophecy

Shatta Wale

Controversial dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has reacted to a prophecy that he would be killed in a robbery shoot out saying he will buy a bulletproof dress to protect himself.

In a video that went viral on social media early this week, one Bishop Stephen Akwasi otherwise called Jesus Ahuofe claimed he saw the death of Shatta Wale.

According to him, he saw in the spiritual realm that, Shatta will be murdered on Monday, October 18, 2021, by armed robbers.

The man of God who was speaking on Accra FM during an interview with Nana Romeo, said only prayers can prevent the calamity ahead.

Shatta Wale must therefore seek the help of a man of God to pray for him as well as he employed Ghanaians to pray.

“The musician in question has Charles as his first name, he is very popular… he should be very prayerful else the prophecy of his death will come to pass on 18th October,” he added.

Interestingly in his reaction, Shatta Wale said he was buying bulletproof dress and also pointed fingers at those he believed could be behind any assassination attempt on his life.

He tweeted, “Ok I hear I will buy bullet proof and commando dress…thank you for seeing that Sadik want to shoot me in October.”

“The spiritual Realm doesn’t come with prophecies, it’s secrecy…Don’t let any man lie to you. No pastor has been there before and am yet to meet one, they all doing Marketing …Very fucken country,” he added in a separate tweet.