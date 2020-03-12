Police Hospital To Hold Mass Burial

The Ghana Police Hospital is scheduled to organize a mass burial for some 120 unidentified and unclaimed bodies.

The move, according to the Police Hospital in a statement dated March 11, 2020, forms part of routine measures to decongest the hospital mortuary.

The statement said the unidentified and unclaimed bodies are made of mostly paupers, unknown former patients, abandoned bodies, unidentified accident and crime victims.

It said the mass burial will cover those from November 2019 to present.

BY Melvin Tarlue