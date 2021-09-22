Police Hunt For 3 Robbery Suspects

The Police are searching for three persons who on Monday, allegedly robbed a 33-year-old woman of her GHC 29,000 at gunpoint at Apenkwa in Accra.

A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Acting Director-General, Public Affairs said the victim escaped unhurt, however, a bystander sustained some injuries and was responding to treatment.

It said anyone with valuable information on the incident should contact the police on 18555 or 191.

“We want to assure the public that these criminals can run but they cannot hide. We will get them,” the statement added.