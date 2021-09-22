4 Cops Interdicted Over Misconduct

Four Police officers attached to the Tamale Regional Police Command in the Northern Region have been interdicted by the Police Administration over misconduct.

The personnel were assigned to assist the NEDCO/VRA officials to arrest some alleged persons involved in illegal connection of power when they reportedly assaulted the some civilians in the area.

A statement issued by the Ghana Police Service Tuesday September 21, 2021, indicated that the four officers will face service inquiry subject to the regulations of the Ghana Police Service.

The statement signed by acting Director General, Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, said steps were being taken to locate the victims to provide them with the needed medical and other supports.

Police Service therefore unconditionally apologise to the affected persons and the General Public, the statement said.

According to reports, some residents of the Tamale metropolis were allegedly assaulted by police personnel for illegal connections.

Staff of NEDCo were accompanied by police officers to arrest customers who are said to have been identified for illegal electricity connection.

The storming of the various communities including Nakpanzoo Nimafong, Zujung among others in the Tamale metropolis caused fear and panic amongst residents.

Customers who were arrested at their homes were allegedly assaulted by the police officers.

A viral video sighted by DGN Online showed how customers who were alleged to have engaged in illegal connection were being assaulted with objects and were physically manhandled by police officers.

Residents who witnessed the incident described it as unfortunate adding that even if the culprits were guilty, they could have been punished in accordance with the law and not the police officers taking the law into their own hands.

They therefore called on the Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, Human Rights Organizations to condemn the assault and the arrest of police officers who assaulted the residents hence an investigation was conducted by the Police Administration which led to the interdiction of the officers involved to face service inquiry.

Meanwhile, some parts of Tamale metropolis have gained notoriety for illegal connection.

Officials of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) have lamented severally that illegal connection remains the bane of NEDCo’s success and the creeping canker of meter theft.

By Vincent Kubi & Eric Kombat