Police Hunt For Shatta Wale Over Alleged Gunshot Attack

The Ghana Police Service has issued a statement asking the general public to assist in search of controversial dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale following Monday widespread reports that he was shot by unknown gunmen.

Shatta was allegedly shot at East Legon, in Accra and was rushed to an unnamed hospital where he is receiving emergency treatment, according to a report by PulseGhana.

Accra-based Starr FM also reported the development and attributed its story to one Nana Dhope, who is Shatta Wale’s assistant.

The allegation of gunshot attack comes on the heels of a recent prophecy by one Bishop Stephen Akwasi who said he saw in the spiritual realm that, Shatta will be murdered on Monday, October 18, 2021, by armed robbers.

In its press statement on Monday the Police said it launched an investigation into the alleged attack but none of Shatta’s close associates they spoke with were aware of the shooting incident.

Also, the Police said it could not find Shatta Wale after searching for him at his home and hospitals in Accra.

It is therefore appealing to the public to assist the police with information concerning his whereabouts.

“The attention of the Police has been drawn to the widely circulated news on the alleged gunshot-attack on one Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale.

“On hearing the news, the police have launched an investigation into the matter including making contacts with some of his close friends and family members and all of them claim not to know his whereabouts or the alleged incident,” the police statement indicated.

“A team has visited the house of Shatta Wale and he cannot be found there.

“Over the last few hours, the Police have searched and continue to look for Shatta Wale at hospitals in Accra. “Whilst we continue our investigations, the Police are appealing to the public to provide any information concerning the whereabouts of Shatta Wale to the numbers 18555, 191, and 0302773906,” it added.

