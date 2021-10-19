Police Hunts For Pregnant Woman’s Killer

THE ASHANTI Regional Police are on the heels of a 40-year-old man, who stabbed his three-month pregnant wife to death.

Identified as Maxwell, the suspect was said to have carried out the nefarious act just because he suspected Betty, 31, his married wife, of infidelity.

Maxwell, according to eyewitnesses, allegedly stabbed helpless Betty multiple times in the presence of their six-year-old daughter.

Betty was said to have screamed that Maxwell was killing her, attracting other inhabitants of the house to the scene.

Sensing danger, the suspect was said to have fled their Nyankyerenease rented home few minutes after he had ended Betty’s life on Saturday evening.

The body has since been deposited in the mortuary and the police in the region, having been notified about the case, are hunting for the ‘wicked’ killer.

A police source, who demanded anonymity, told the paper that the security agents were gradually closing in on Maxwell, who is still on the run.

Residents in the neighbourhood expressed surprise at the occurrence, the couple having lived for a long time peacefully.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi