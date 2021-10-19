Guinness Ghana, 3 Music Network Hold Master Class For Stakeholders

A scene from the event

Guinness Ghana in partnership with 3 Music Network held an engaging Creative Master Class for over 50 young creative industry stakeholders at the Golden Bean Hotel in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital.

The master class forms part of activities put in place by the two organisations to create business opportunities for young music industry stakeholders as well as to share knowledge and contribute ideas on how the nation can benefit from the arts.

The interactive master class, which was organised to empower and educate creative industry stakeholders of the various opportunities the industry holds, was aimed at helping young artistes maximise their source of revenue and promote their works on various international music platforms.

On the panel were Oheneba Yaw Boamah, a multiple award-winning Fashion Designer/Creative Director of Abrantie the Gentleman, Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu, Founder/Managing Director of 3 Music Networks (Organisers of 3 Music Awards) and George Britton, Talent Manager/CEO of GB Records.

Speaking at the event, Head of Beers (Heineken Portfolio and Guinness Trademark) at Guinness Ghana, Roland Kwasi Larbi Ofori emphasised that Guinness, through the Bright House Experience platform and the Creative Master Class, aims to drive thought leadership and conversations about the creative arts.

According to him, Guinness Ghana partnered with 3 Music Network to encourage creative arts enthusiasts to believe in themselves and overcome challenges ahead of them, adding that Guinness will continue to inspire creatives to be proud and confident, to look to each other for inspiration, bring their ideas to life and take on opportunities.

On his part, Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu, Chief Executive Officer of 3 Music Network said, “Platforms like ‘Black Shines Brightest’ by Guinness is one that the creative industry needs at this time of our industry growth. We are grateful to Guinness for this opportunity as this helps Ghanaian creatives showcase our potential, flair and imagination to the rest of the world in a unique way.’’

The Creative Master Class, which consists of a series of panel discussions, will move to Tamale then Takoradi, and finally the capital city, Accra.

Addressing the participants, Incredible Zigi said he had worked extremely hard for several years before making waves and eventually being recognised by Guinness to headline a campaign. He encouraged the young creatives to carve a niche for themselves by nurturing their creative skills and talents.

After the Master Class, The Bright House Experience, a fundamental part of the Guinness Black Shines Brightest campaign was unveiled in Kumasi.

This is a model bar which serves as a cultural space and a hub for people to connect and energise each other with creativity, inspiration and, of course, a cold bottle of Guinness.