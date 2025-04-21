Police Intercept Bus Carrying Illegal Ammunition in Volta Region

Police personnel stationed at the Tadzewu-Mitsrikasa Police barrier intercepted an Accra-Benin bound Hyundai bus, registration number GR 8246Q, with passengers on board.

The interception occurred at approximately 3:30 AM during a routine search of the vehicle.

Authorities discovered a substantial cache of illegal ammunition concealed under luggage on the bus. The search revealed 60 cartons of AAA cartridges, totaling 15,000 pieces, and 72 cartons of BB cartridges, amounting to 18,000 pieces, all hidden in sacks.

According to a press statement from the Public Affairs Unit of the Volta Region police, signed by DSP Felix Danku, the driver of the vehicle, Abasou Fousseni, 45, and his co-driver, Salisu Jalilu, 38, were taken into custody for questioning. Both individuals denied any knowledge of the illicit cargo.

“However, police gathered information indicating that it was the co-driver who loaded the illicit goods into the vehicle,” the statement noted.

Following the investigation, the driver was granted bail to allow him to transport passengers to their destination, while the co-driver was detained to assist with further inquiries.

DSP Felix Danku confirmed that Salisu Jalilu is set to be arraigned before the court on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

The Ghana Police Service reiterated its commitment to combating transnational crimes and ensuring peace within the sub-region.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke