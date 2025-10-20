Police Ladies Beat Faith Ladies To Win 2025 Champion Of Champions

Police Ladies reaffirmed their status as a powerhouse in Ghanaian women’s football with a commanding 2-0 victory over Faith Ladies to win the 2025 Champion of Champions title at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence.

The contest which brought together Women’s Premier League champions Police Ladies and FA Cup holders Faith Ladies, lived up to its billing as a battle between the best.

Police Ladies dominated the early exchanges, creating several opportunities but were repeatedly denied by the sharp reflexes of Faith Ladies’ goalkeeper Annabel Bansah and her well-organised defence.

Their persistence finally paid off in the 33rd minute when defender Philicity Asuako rose above everyone to head home from a corner, breaking the deadlock and giving Police Ladies a well-earned lead.

Faith Ladies attempted to respond after the break, but Police Ladies maintained control of possession and tempo.

The decisive moment came in the 72nd minute, when Deborah Afriyie calmly slotted in the second goal to seal the victory.

Although Henrietta Kwayisibea Addo received a late caution, it did little to disrupt Police Ladies’ composure as they held firm to record a clean sheet and lift the prestigious trophy.

With the win, Police Ladies not only add another title to their growing collection but also send a strong message ahead of the new season—that they remain the team to beat in Ghana’s women’s football.

BY Wletsu Ransford