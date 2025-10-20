Black Queens Earn Multiple Nominations For 2025 CAF Awards

GHANA’S SENIOR women’s national team, the Black Queens, have earned multiple nominations for the upcoming CAF Awards 2025, underscoring their remarkable resurgence and consistent performances over the past year.

The team’s inspiring turnaround under head coach Kim Lars Björkegren has drawn continental attention, with both individual players and the team itself receiving recognition for their excellence on and off the pitch.

Coach Kim Lars Björkegren has been shortlisted for the CAF Women’s Coach of the Year award, following his tactical brilliance and strong leadership that guided the Black Queens to a bronze medal finish at the 2024 WAFCON.

Team captain Portia Boakye is in contention for the Women’s Player of the Year award. Her leadership, composure, and decisive performances have been pivotal to Ghana’s success and resurgence in African women’s football.

Rising star Stella Nyamekye has been nominated for CAF Young Player of the Year, reflecting her creativity, consistency, and maturity beyond her years. The young midfielder has quickly established herself as one of the most promising talents on the continent.

In the goalkeeping category, Cynthia Findiib Konlan, Ghana’s reliable number one, has been shortlisted for CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year. Her agility, confidence, and crucial saves have been key to the Queens’ defensive solidity.

Rounding off Ghana’s impressive showing, the Black Queens themselves have been nominated for CAF Women’s National Team of the Year, a recognition of their resurgence and growing influence in African football.

These multiple nominations highlight the team’s unity, discipline, and steady progress, as well as the Ghana Football Association’s commitment to women’s football development.

The Black Queens’ achievements serve as a testament to the nation’s renewed strength and ambition on the continental stage.

BY Wletsu Ransford